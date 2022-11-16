Drivers warned of driving in fog as Met Office issues warnings

Drivers need to be more cautious and aware when driving during foggy conditions, as visibility is impaired. The Met Office issued multiple yellow weather warnings for fog this week, meaning it may cause travel delays due to reduced visibility.

With that in mind, experts at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts have put together a list of tips for driving during different weather conditions.

Mark Smith, Director of Nationwide Vehicle Contracts shared his advice on driving safely during foggy weather conditions.

Use fog lights correctly

Mr Smith said: “Normal headlights during foggy conditions can make glare worse, decreasing visibility and putting other road users at risk.”

