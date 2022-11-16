Drivers warned of driving in fog as Met Office issues warnings

Drivers need to be more cautious and aware when driving during foggy conditions, as visibility is impaired. The Met Office issued multiple yellow weather warnings for fog this week, meaning it may cause travel delays due to reduced visibility.
With that in mind, experts at Nationwide Vehicle Contracts have put together a list of tips for driving during different weather conditions.
Mark Smith, Director of Nationwide Vehicle Contracts shared his advice on driving safely during foggy weather conditions.
Use fog lights correctly
Mr Smith said: “Normal headlights during foggy conditions can make glare worse, decreasing visibility and putting other road users at risk.”
If drivers are caught with fog lights on, and visibility has improved, they can receive a fine of £30 as a result of putting other drivers in danger.
Beware of other drivers not using headlights
Visibility is hugely impaired when driving in the fog, so drivers should always be aware of other road users, especially those who may not have their headlights on.
Motorists should drive only as fast as the weather conditions allow them and give themselves plenty of time to get to where they need to be.
The windscreen wipers also need to be in good condition to enable them to work effectively.
Before setting off, drivers should check that their wipers aren’t leaving strikes or hanging off as when driving during foggy conditions they need to be able to see as clearly as possible.
Breaking some of the things outlined above could result in fines or more importantly a vehicle not being safe to use.
This is not something that driver need, especially when fuel prices remain high.
