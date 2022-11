Rocky continues his investigation and confronts Harvey with Alfie’s possible reasoning.

Harvey continues defending the relationship, despite them only ever sending messages to each other.

Finally, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) offers some guidance to Alfie after his bad news.

Will Harvey’s relationship turn out to be a con and is Rocky letting on more than he knows?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.