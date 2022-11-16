Eastern Florida State College Men’s Basketball Team Ranked No. 13 in Latest NJCAA Division I Poll – Space Coast Daily

Titans move up seven spots after going 2-0 this week

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College men’s basketball team is No. 13 in the latest NJCAA Division I poll released on Monday.

The Titans moved up seven spots after going 2-0 this week, including a win against No. 25 South Georgia Tech in the Jets Classic in Americus, Georgia.

Northwest Florida is No. 1 in the poll, with Indian Hills second and Salt Lake third.

Eastern Florida State College is 5-0 for the first time since the 2018-19 season when they started 8-0. The Titans will travel to New York to play in the Monroe NYC Classic on Thursday-Saturday.

