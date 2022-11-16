ECB will do ‘whatever is necessary’ to get inflation to 2%, vice president says

It is crucial for the European Central Bank to convey its commitment to bringing prices down in order to keep inflation expectations anchored, according to its vice president.

Luis de Guindos told CNBC’s Annette Weisbach on Wednesday that the main risk of a wage-price spiral was the perception that the central bank’s credibility was not strong enough.

“That’s why we are making such a commitment with price stability … and that we will do whatever is necessary in order to reduce inflation to the level that we consider as price stability, which is 2%,” he said.

Wages have been rising in the euro zone, but were not yet doing so at a rate that was “excessive,” de Guindos said.

But, he added, the lesson from the stagflation seen in the 1970s was that monetary policy needed to be focused on avoiding second-round effects.

Euro zone inflation is running at 10.7%, the highest level in the bloc’s history, and the ECB has hiked its benchmark rate to 1.5%, a level not seen since 2009, before the sovereign debt crisis.

De Guindos said he could not specify what the ECB’s terminal rate would be, even though markets were “demanding guidance,” but the central bank had to “say very clearly that we are going to do our job, that we will reduce inflation, and that we will raise rates to the level that is compatible with the convergence of inflation to our price stability definition.”