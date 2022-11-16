Elvis Costello Said 1 Beatles Song Represents Everything Great About Paul McCartney

TL;DR:

Elvis Costello said one of The Beatles’ songs encapsulates the best of Paul McCartney.

He discussed seeing Paul perform the song live.

The track in question appeared on one of the Fab Four’s most famous albums.

Elvis Costello says Paul McCartney sings ‘like a fantastic movie actor’ on 1 of The Beatles’ songs

In a 2022 article from Stereogum, 80 artists named their favorite composition by Paul in honor of the singer’s 80th birthday. Some chose Beatles songs, some chose Wings songs, and others chose songs from Paul’s solo career.

Costello said his favorite composition by Paul was “For No One” from The Beatles’ Revolver. “‘For No One’ is everything that’s great about Paul McCartney in one song — except for the fact that it isn’t a rock ‘n’ roll song, which he can do great,” he said. “But it’s a really beautiful melody.”

Costello discussed Paul’s vocal performance. “He’s like a fantastic movie actor who doesn’t do anything,” he opined. “He doesn’t over-dramatize. The way he sings, so the slightest hint of emotion in the timbre of his voice — I know this is going to sound weird, but I hear it sounding like records from the ’20s and ’30s almost. There’s no vibrato. There’s some timbre, and I suppose the word people would use is ‘wistful.’”