Elvis’ private confession – ‘Priscilla’s affair broke my heart’





Having originally met Priscilla when she was just 14 in 1959 during his army service in Germany, Elvis Presley finally tied the knot with her in 1967. However, the marriage was strained for many reasons including The King’s infidelities and unwillingness to have sex with a woman who had given birth. As a result, the couple separated in 1972 and divorced a year later, co-parenting their daughter Lisa Marie until her father died in 1977. Now a newly uncovered private conversation on the relationship between the late singer and his Memphis Mafia cousin has been unearthed. And during the confessions, Elvis shared some shocking revelations about his true feelings.

Elvis had constant private chats full of intimate and vulnerable details with his cousin Billy Smith, who knew The King long before he was famous. As a child, he shared bedrooms with the future star and was on the Presleys’ move from Tupelo to Mississippi. The last surviving original Memphis Mafia member went on to live with his family in a trailer at Graceland and was one of the last to see the star alive. He was regularly invited upstairs at Graceland into the star’s personal safe haven to hang out and became one of the only people in the world who knew the real Elvis. In a new video on his YouTube channel Elvis Fans Matter, The King’s trusted confidant sat with his wife Jo and spoke of a time when “I thought wow, he’s never opened like this before.” This private conversation took place upstairs in Lisa Marie’s bedroom around two or three months before Elvis died of a heart attack at just 42, on August 16, 1977.

Elvis confessed about Priscilla: “I just don’t ever foresee us getting back together. There were way too many bridges being burned behind me. I’ll never go down that road again. I enjoyed our marriage for a short time but then when I was performing in Vegas we were not together a lot of the time. She found out I was seeing other women. I found out she was seeing another guy. It broke my heart. I wanted him killed it really had crossed my mind. But I later realised it was all my pride and ego that was wanting him killed.” The King’s wife had had an affair with her karate instructor Mike Stone. After he found out, she recorded in her autobiography how he requested to meet him in his hotel suite. There Elvis “forcefully made love to me…[as he said] ‘This is how a real man makes love to his woman.’” DON’T MISS

Asked if he still loved Priscilla, Elvis told Billy: “Yeah like a lot of the women I went with, I love them. I love Priscilla and always will in a lot of ways. We’ve got a daughter together, but as far as ever getting back together? That’ll never happen. I just don’t think I can live with that. She was seeing another guy and has been with other guys. I’m sure she thinks the same thing about me being with other women.” The Memphis Mafia member and his wife also confessed The King told them: “I should never ever have been married. I don’t think I’ll ever go down that road again.”

