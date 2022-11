In upcoming scenes, a lonely and isolated Chloe tries to speak to Kerry over the phone.

At her sonogram, as the sound of a heart beating fills the room, Chloe is overcome with emotion during the tender moment.

Later on, Charity catches up with Chloe after noticing she ordered a soft drink at the pub earlier and tells her she promises not to reveal her pregnancy secret.

Chloe tightens when an oblivious Charity asks who the father of the unborn child is.