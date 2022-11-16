Emmerdale’s Cain Dingle betrayed as Mackenzie plots to steal farm

However, Emmerdale fans can be reassured this isn’t the last they’ve seen of the beloved character.

She said: “Moira is not coping very well at all at the moment. She’s trying her best to, but everything is a bit of a shock. Her family is being threatened again and she’s really worried about it.

“Moira leaving comes about when she finds out that Amy has left for Belfast with Kyle. It’s all too much for Moira at that point and she just loses the plot for a bit.

“Moira feels the best thing to do is get away from the scenario and all the circumstances surrounding it, so nobody says anything they shouldn’t say,” she told Digital Spy.

Emmerdale airs on ITV on weekdays at 7.30pm.