Enjoy Big Victories in Battlefield 2042 – Coming Soon to EA Play – Xbox Wire

Battlefield fans can enjoy the biggest victories on dynamically-changing battlegrounds with Battlefield 2042 – coming soon to The Play List for all EA Play members. Featuring a cutting-edge arsenal in this thrilling shooter experience, EA Play members will, very soon, be able to suit up with the Aurora Epic Soldier Set, an Epic-rarity set for Specialist – and veteran combat surgeon – Falck.

Alongside Battlefield 2042, here are even more exclusive content and rewards available now in EA Play:

Battlefield 2042 Aurora Epic Soldier Set for Falck – Now to December 1

Aurora Epic Soldier Set for Falck – Now to December 1 Apex Legends Golden Grapple Weapon Charm – November 15 to December 12

Golden Grapple Weapon Charm – November 15 to December 12 NHL 23 World of Chel Fighter Pilot Set – Now to November 30

World of Chel Fighter Pilot Set – Now to November 30 FIFA 23 FUT Hero Ole Gunnar Solskjær Tifo Set – Now to November 30

FUT Hero Ole Gunnar Solskjær Tifo Set – Now to November 30 FIFA 23 Austin Trash Pandas Stadium Set – Now to November 30

Austin Trash Pandas Stadium Set – Now to November 30 FIFA 23 FUT Season 2 XP Boost – November 11 to December 23

FUT Season 2 XP Boost – November 11 to December 23 FIFA 23 Volta Adidas Apparel and Coins – November 11 to December 23

Volta Adidas Apparel and Coins – November 11 to December 23 FIFA 23 Pro Clubs World Cup Host Boots – November 11 to December 23

Pro Clubs World Cup Host Boots – November 11 to December 23 Madden NFL 23 MUT EA Play November Pack – Now to December 5

MUT EA Play November Pack – Now to December 5 Madden NFL 23 The Yard EA Play November Vanity Set – Now to December 5

The Yard EA Play November Vanity Set – Now to December 5 GRID Legends EA Play November Event – Now to November 29

In addition to these rewards, EA Play members can access a growing library of fan-favorite games, including the all-action, edge-of-your-seat driving experience GRID Legends, as well as a 10-hour trial later this month of the latest evolution in the Need for Speed franchise, Need for Speed Unbound – starting November 29.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC members receive EA Play at no additional cost with your Game Pass subscription. Members enjoy great player benefits, including in-game challenges and rewards, unlocking special member-only content, trials of select brand-new titles, access to a collection of our best-loved series and top titles, and 10% off purchases of Electronic Arts digital content.

