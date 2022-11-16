Environment Strategy adopted: Campaspe Shire

Campaspe Shire Council has adopted the 2022-26 Environment Strategy following release of the draft to the community earlier this year which attracted 12 submissions.

Mayor Rob Amos said the updated document captures the work developed across the past four years with key environmental partnerships, while incorporating community comments received through the ‘Campaspe Tomorrow’ project, which involved extensive consultation to develop Council’s vision.

“A particular focus on climate change featured through the community consultation process, leading to an updated long-term aim for Council to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. This aim is ahead of the both the Australian Government and Victorian Government target of 2050.

“Other actions include increasing participation in the National Tree Day program, continuing with the Rural Tree Scheme and preparing a Control Plan for the Roadside Weeds and Pests Program.”

The strategy maintains four key themes, being:

Conservation

Climate change adaptation and mitigation

Community engagement and partnerships

Council’s responsibilities

The strategy details the policy position and rationale, performance indicators and example actions for each of the themes.

“Council thanks the community for their valuable input within the 12 public submissions, which led to several changes to the document,” Cr Amos said.

“Council will now develop an Action Plan, detailing what will be targeted across the four year period to achieve the performance indicators and long term aims.”

The Environment Strategy is available on Council’s website.

