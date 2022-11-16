FirstFT: Poland blames ‘Russian-made missile’ for deadly blast

Good morning. This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Sign up to our Asia, Europe/Africa or Americas edition to get it sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Poland has convened emergency talks with Nato allies after two of its citizens were killed by what Warsaw said was a “Russian-made missile” strike in the countryside near its border with Ukraine.

US president Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” the missile had been fired from Russia after he and other western leaders convened on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, to discuss the incident.

The Polish foreign ministry said the two people died in the village of Przewodów after the missile hit at 3.40pm yesterday. Photographs posted on social media showed a damaged farm vehicle lying on its side next to a large crater. Local media reported the casualties were farm workers.

A Polish intelligence official told the Financial Times that investigators were probing whether the missile was fired by Russia. If confirmed, it would be the first time a Nato country had been hit by a missile since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Russia’s defence ministry denied responsibility, adding claims the missile was fired by its forces were a “deliberate provocation with the goal of escalating the situation”.

Kyiv’s air force said more than 90 missiles were fired at Ukraine yesterday as part of a Russian offensive following Moscow’s withdrawal of troops from the strategically important city of Kherson. Follow live developments in the war using our map guide.

Five more stories in the news

1. G20 leaders to agree draft communiqué rejecting ‘era of war’ World leaders gathered in Indonesia plan to condemn threats to use nuclear weapons, reflecting rising global anxiety around Russia’s war against Ukraine. The language in the draft statement is stronger than western officials expected. G20 leaders will formally adopt the communiqué today.

Elsewhere at the summit: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the UK’s top executives to rein in their pay as workers face a cost of living crisis, but he also criticised demands by nurses for a double-digit pay increase.

2. Donald Trump announces 2024 US presidential bid The former US president has launched a third bid for the White House, firing the starting gun on the 2024 presidential election cycle only one week after midterm elections in which many of the Republicans he endorsed underperformed expectations.

3. UK risks being too soft in India trade talks, says ex-minister Former prime minister Boris Johnson was warned that Britain was repeating the mistakes of the UK-Australia trade deal by being too soft in its negotiations with India, according to a letter, seen by the Financial Times, from then agriculture secretary George Eustice.

4. Goldman paid $12mn to silence misogyny claims A Goldman Sachs partner has accused executives, including chief David Solomon, of making misogynistic comments in a complaint that resulted in the Wall Street bank paying her a settlement totalling more than $12mn, according to people familiar with the matter. Goldman paid the settlement in 2020 in an effort to keep the allegations secret, they said.

5. Global decline in sperm count is accelerating The average sperm count globally more than halved between 1973 and 2018, according to a new study that points towards an accelerating decline. The phenomenon — first identified in 2017 in North America, Europe and Australia — is now affecting men in South America, Asia and Africa, the analysis found.

Since 1972, the average sperm count globally had fallen by about 1% each year, the researchers said, but since 2000, the annual decrease has accelerated to more than 2.6% © MedicalRF.com/Alamy



The day ahead

Rishi Sunak on the world stage The UK prime minister will hold a surprise meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit to try to build a “frank and constructive” bilateral relationship, as he moves away from the overtly hostile approach of his predecessor Liz Truss. Sunak will also have his first formal meeting with US president Joe Biden and hold talks with Anthony Albanese, Australia’s prime minister.

Inflation figures The UK releases October consumer and producer price indices. Economists forecast inflation of consumer prices accelerated to 10.8 per cent, up from a 40-year high of 10.1 in the previous month, according to a Reuters poll. In the US, retail sales for the same month are expected to rise 0.9 per cent, following a flat reading in September. The Federal Reserve also has industrial production data, which measure factory output.

Corporate earnings Alcon, British Land, Experian and Premier Foods are among the companies due to report. View the full list here.

Nasa’s planned Artemis I launch The spacecraft’s two-hour launch window at Kennedy Space Center begins at 1:04am local time (6:04am GMT), subject to local weather conditions in Florida. Its mission is to travel around the moon, but the longer-term plan is to create a permanent moon base to support missions to Mars. (Space.com, FT)

What else we’re reading and watching

Central banks are right to act decisively It is the duty of the state to ensure that its money has a predictable value. Central banks are entrusted with this task. Recently, they have been failing badly, writes Martin Wolf, and it is a necessity and an obligation to rectify this failure.

How UK households could save £10bn a year The country’s homes are ill-equipped for the fuel crisis looming this winter. Now exclusive research shows that upgrades to leaky properties would slash bills by £390 a year for the average home. Enter your postcode in our interactive to find out how efficiency upgrades might change your bills.

COP27 puts the spotlight on Egypt’s human rights record If President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi assumed he could use the UN climate summit to strut the global stage and project a varnished version of his leadership, he has been proven wrong. Instead, the ugliest elements of the autocrat’s rule, including the detention of activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, have been thrust into the spotlight, writes our editorial board.

Honey, I shrunk the Brexit dividend They’re slippery, these dividends. Take your eyes off them and, whoosh, off they go, either disappearing or materialising not really as promised, writes Helen Thomas. Now the expected bonanza from relaxing Solvency II, a capital buffer for the insurance sector, is facing cuts from rising interest rates.

How not to fire people A firing spree is under way at nearly 800 technology companies, with Amazon and Facebook owner Meta leading the pack. Brooke Masters argues that the poor handling of these job cuts could shape the sector’s culture for years to come.

Technology

HTSI has rounded up five tiny gadgets with superpowers, including a pen-sized translator that doubles as a scanner and a crowdfunded “no-faff” timer.

NewYes Scan Reader Pen 3 PRO, £157.80



Thank you for reading and remember you can add FirstFT to myFT. You can also elect to receive a FirstFT push notification every morning on the app. Send your recommendations and feedback to firstft@ft.com