Florida’s Dengue Outbreak Becomes Very Local

(Vax Before Travel)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently published revised dengue outbreak information for the state of Florida.

As of November 2, 2022, Florida had reported about 68% of all travel-related and 100% of locally acquired dengue in 2022.

Over the past few months, various Florida counties have issued Health Alerts.

On October 21, 2022, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County issued a mosquito-borne illness alert after two local cases of Dengue fever were confirmed.

And during the summer of 2022, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County was under a mosquito-borne illness advisory after 18 locally acquired dengue cases were identified in the Miami area.

Until 2009, there were no reports of dengue acquired in Florida since 1934.

The Florida Health Department says Dengue fever is an important mosquito-borne disease caused by four related dengue viruses that are related to the viruses that cause West Nile infection and yellow fever.

Dengue can be prevented with a U.S. FDA vaccine.

The Dengvaxia vaccine is a live attenuated tetravalent chimeric vaccine made using recombinant DNA technology.

It is seldom offered in the U.S. but is being deployed with children in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in late 2022. And Dengvaxia is available for other U.S. territories.

Since dengue is a global risk to international travelers, the CDC suggests speaking with a certified travel vaccine provider about one month before traveling to dengue-endemic areas.

Additional dengue outbreak news is posted at Vax-Before-Travel.com/Dengue.