Florida’s gas prices this month have jumped 29 cents.


Since the beginning of November, Florida’s gas prices have jumped 29 cents, including a double-digit increase in the last week. But increases should end in the next week.

Since the beginning of November, Florida’s gas prices have jumped 29 cents, including another double-digit increase in the past week.

Florida’s average gas price rose by 12 cents in the last week, bringing the price at the pump to $3.56 a gallon, according to the weekly briefing from AAA The Auto Club Group.

Gas prices in Palm Beach County sit at $3.70 a gallon, about 15 cents higher than a month ago. The county, as usual, has the highest gas prices in the state, eight cents higher than the next-most-expensive market, Gainesville.

The increases should end in the next week, however, as oil prices have declined over the past week. 

“It appears that Florida gas prices have now fully adjusted to a recent oil price hike and the reinstatement of the state’s gas tax,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. ”Oil and wholesale gasoline prices took a step back last week, which should cause gas prices to plateau.” 



