Forrest plunges $740m into rebuilding Ukraine

But the announcement comes amid a relentless Kremlin bombardment of Ukrainian energy infrastructure that has highlighted the war’s crippling impact on the country’s economy.

“The whole world can see how Russia, unable to win on the battlefield, terrorises civil infrastructure,” Mr Zelensky said in a statement on Thursday welcoming Dr Forrest’s initiative.

“The price of reconstruction is growing with each new strike … that is why this project is so timely.”

Mr Zelensky said the new fund would ensure that rather than simply “replace Communist-era rubbish Russian infrastructure”, the war’s destruction would allow his government to “leapfrog to the latest technology”.

Dr Forrest has championed Ukraine since the invasion, always wearing a Ukrainian flag badge and sometimes even combining a blue suit with a yellow tie. He has been visiting the country since 2011.

He is known for his ambitious blue-sky investments and his globe-trotting political advocacy. But even by his standards, this Tattarang-initiated fund – which he wants to see ultimately grow to $US100 billion – surely represents a risky allocation of capital into an unstable political and economic environment.

Speaking to The Australian Financial Review from Singapore, Dr Forrest rejected this assumption. He argued that countries emerging from war were capable of a rapid economic rebound.

“Someone with even the most meagre eye on history will see the economic miracles of South Korea, Japan and Germany after World War II,” he said.

“We had a strong, democratic country going into the invasion. That invasion will come to an end. And the Ukrainians are strong, patriotic, highly energised, very educated, with a unified commitment to rebuild their country.”

No return to Ukraine’s bad old days

Dr Forrest also praised Mr Zelensky’s apparently clean-skin administration. He said this was a bulwark against any risk of Ukraine lapsing back into its corrupt and oligarch-dominated past, when hundreds of millions were siphoned off from state-owned companies and government contracts.

“The war is acting like a massive cleansing mechanism. They’re contemplating a cashless economy, a corruption-free economy,” he said.

“The old practices of the past are a little bit like the Russian infrastructure being blown up by the Russian military: out with the old – the Russian-imported oligarchical system – and in with free enterprise, technology, innovation and very, very motivated Ukrainian youth.”

He said the fund would be “totally intolerant” of corruption, but he was persuaded of Ukraine’s capacity for change by his tour of the country in the middle of the year.

He had done “considerable due diligence in the country and outside the country”, which had persuaded him not only of Ukraine’s capacity to receive the funds, but also the need.

The Ukrainian economy has shrunk by one-third since the war began, and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said the cost of repairing the damage would top $US750 billion.

The European Union, the US, Britain, Canada and others have committed more than $100 billion in arms, loans and humanitarian aid since the war began, at least half of which has been military assistance.

“What the cabinet and the president of Ukraine made clear to me is that while they’re deeply grateful for the government support, for the philanthropy they’re receiving, the multiplier impact of business investment in this country is eight to 10 times,” Dr Forrest said.

BlackRock’s role

It appears that BlackRock will do much of the implementation and fundraising involved in setting up the fund, but Dr Forrest said he would be working to attract investment.

“BlackRock has commenced thorough due diligence, governance procedures for Ukraine to be able to accept large-scale concessional investment into their economy,” he said.

“I am happy to stay on the tools, to let sovereign wealth funds and private investment institutions around the world know that this is a very sound investment.”

Dr Forrest’s philanthropic body, the Minderoo Foundation, has also been involved in Ukraine, working to facilitate grain shipments and storage.

He said his passion for Ukraine was not out of keeping with his many other projects and pursuits. It came from the time he had spent there, and his desire to get involved when he saw wrongdoing in front of him.

“I’ve spent time in Crimea, I’ve holidayed in Mariupol, I’ve got to know Ukrainian people,” he said.

“This is not unusual, this is not out of character. This is simply doing what you can with what you have.”