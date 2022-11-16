Four royals who could wear the forgotten Strathmore Rose Tiara

Due to its links to the Queen Mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor may wear it if she decides to get married one day.

Similarly, the King’s eldest granddaughter Princess Charlotte of Wales may choose to wear it for her tiara debut, whenever that may be.

Kate, Princess of Wales has favoured the Lover’s Knot Tiara over the years, the pearl diadem which her late mother-in-law Princess Diana adored.

She has occasionally worn more demure tiaras similar to the Strathmore Rose, however, including the Cartier Halo Tiara on her wedding day and the Lotus Flower Tiara for state events.