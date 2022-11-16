French referee Hamel dies aged 42 after suffering fatal stroke

French referee Johan Hamel has passed away at the age of 42, the Union of Elite Football Referees (SAFE) has confirmed. The Ligue 1 official died as a result of a result of a stroke suffered during routine training exercises on Tuesday evening, just days after his final involvement in a football match as a professional match official.
Hamel took charge of his final match only 10 days ago on November 6 when Lille drew with Rennes in the French top flight. The Frenchman was also tasked with the whistle for Real Madrid’s 5-1 victory over Celtic earlier in the month in the Champions League.
Most recently, he had been in the VAR studio as a video referee analyst for PSG’s win over Auxerre at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.
His tragic death will come as a shock to colleagues, players and coaches alike after his sudden passing, with a statement from SAFE paying tribute to the referee: “Arbitration is in mourning. We learn of the death of our Colleague and Friend, Johan Hamel, Ligue 1 referee, at the age of 42.
“To his Family, Relatives and Friends, the SAFE and the Arbitrators send their deepest condolences. Johan, we will miss you.”
