Fresh-faced 70-year-old divulges her anti-aging skin tips





The video was shared by content creator Brittany Allyn who documents her life on her TikTok account @thirtywaves. The 36-year-old aims to inspire fans to “ignore society’s rules and live your own fabulous life.”

She shared a video with her followers detailing how her aunt, who looks incredible at the age of 70, stays looking so young. “This is my aunt. She’s 70 years old. She’s going to tell you her anti-aging secrets,” Brittany said. The glamorous relative shared her three crucial anti ageing tips on how to look younger. So, how does she do it? Anti-ageing tips for amazing skin at 70 Never stretch your skin “I never stretch my skin,” the aunt said. “You know old leather shoes, how they’ll stretch? Your skin will, too. Always dab it with a towel, don’t ever use makeup wipes to wipe off your makeup.” Wash your face just once a day Brittany’s aunt said: “I only wash my face at night.” She also makes sure to touch her face very gently when she is washing it. She said: “I use my fingertips very gently and splash the water on, and then dab it with a towel.” READ MORE: The ‘anti-ageing’ red wine supplement that keeps 60-year-old mum looking ‘amazing’

Use retinol “I use a retinol lotion,” the age-defying woman went on. “I dab it on my eyes, my forehead, my cheeks, my neck, and my chest. “And then, you know what I’ll do it a second time. And then, if I think I need to do it a third time on my lips and my eyes I will.” She’s been using Roc, a French brand which can be bought on the UK high street, for years. The septuagenarian “uses the night version because she says it’s not as greasy”. This is The Retinol Correxion Wrinkle Correct Night Cream costs £39.99 from the brand but is currently on sale on LookFanstastic at for £27.99. It is even cheaper on Sephora UK on sale for £26.65 at the time of writing. DON’T MISS

Ageing guru, 47, swears by product ‘after 20 years of use’ [EXPERT]

Hair colour ‘mistake’ to avoid if you want to ‘take 10 years off’ [BEAUTY]

Lidl £1.79 cleanser ‘works so much better’ than high end products [SKINCARE]

What is retinol? Retinol is made from vitamin A and it is known for its anti-ageing properties. The product comes in different forms, from retonic acid to retinoid to retinol. The strongest forms require a prescription and are used to treat acne. Retinoids encourage swift cell turnover of the skin, which gives it the anti-ageing properties it is so often used for. It’s important to use retinoids properly otherwise they can damage the skin. However, correct use can reduce fine lines, pigmentation and the appearance of pores. Brittany’s aunt is not the only age-defying beauty to swear by the product. Anti-ageing guru Michelle Silva, who looks remarkably young at 48 says the product is her “greatest anti-ageing weapon”.

Lastly, Brittany’s aunt says: “Stay height to weight proportionate, and eat healthily.” However, she does add that “life is for living” so if you are craving a treat, then treat yourself. Tiktok users were amazed by the incredibly youthful look of the 70-year-old. One remarked: “I’m sorry did you say 70?!!! Amazing.” Others took to the platform to agree with her tips. “Don’t stretch skin is soooo important!” one said. “Also don’t touch under eye area because it’s so thin!” “Don’t forget sunscreen too, especially if you are using retinol or other actives,” one user said. Another wrote: “Use retinol on hands too!”

Like Loading...