Fuel Depot Explodes in Southern Russia Near Ukraine – The Moscow Times

A fuel depot exploded on Wednesday in southern Russia near Ukraine following a suspected drone attack, Russian authorities said.

There were no casualties reported in the alleged attack which took place some 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the Ukrainian border in the province of Oryol.

“Today [Wednesday] at 04:00 [01:00 GMT] a suspected drone blew up a fuel depot in the village of Stalnoi Kon. There were no casualties,” the governor of the Oryol region, Andrei Klytchkov, said in a statement posted on Telegram.

Since the launch of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, several fuel or ammunition depots in southern Russia have been attacked by drones or helicopters, with the Russian authorities blaming Ukrainian forces.

Most of the attacks occurred against targets only tens of kilometers from the border, which makes Wednesday’s incident stand out for taking place deeper into Russian territory.

The blast came after Russia fired dozens of missiles at several towns across Ukraine on Tuesday.