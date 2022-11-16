Furious farmers fear egg shortages could force them out of business

Supermarkets across the country are rationing eggs as a shortage induced by the dramatic increase in production costs, as well as the increase in bird flu, has impacted the shelves. An outbreak of avian influenza has killed thousands of birds according to the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA). However, producers claim the shortages have been seen as a result of “fewer hands” in the industry.

A spokesperson for the BFREPA stressed producers’ hardship is so bad, even without bird flu, there would still be producers leaving the industry as they “can’t afford to produce eggs anymore”.

He attributed the egg shortage to the cost of living crisis is battering UK households, ahead of what is predicted to be a very tough winter.

Producers raise the farm gate price, or what farmers are paid for their eggs, has not kept pace with the cost of production increases after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The cost of production has spiked, according to BFREPA, due to soaring energy costs and prices of chicken feed, so much so that producers are being forced out of business.

The spokesperson told Express.co.uk: “A lot of farmers have either paused production by not restocking their sheds at the end of each flock or they’ve decided to leave the industry altogether.

“So that’s taken quite a lot of hands out of egg production just generally this year.

“And then, bird flu has come in towards the autumn, and has had an impact by compounding the issue.

“But even if bird flu wasn’t there, then it would still be a problem. There would still be producers leaving the industry because they can’t afford to produce eggs anymore.”