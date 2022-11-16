Furious farmers fear egg shortages could force them out of business

Supermarkets across the country are rationing eggs as a shortage induced by the dramatic increase in production costs, as well as the increase in bird flu, has impacted the shelves. An outbreak of avian influenza has killed thousands of birds according to the British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA). However, producers claim the shortages have been seen as a result of “fewer hands” in the industry.
A spokesperson for the BFREPA stressed producers’ hardship is so bad, even without bird flu, there would still be producers leaving the industry as they “can’t afford to produce eggs anymore”.
He attributed the egg shortage to the cost of living crisis is battering UK households, ahead of what is predicted to be a very tough winter.
Producers raise the farm gate price, or what farmers are paid for their eggs, has not kept pace with the cost of production increases after Russia invaded Ukraine.
The cost of production has spiked, according to BFREPA, due to soaring energy costs and prices of chicken feed, so much so that producers are being forced out of business.
The spokesperson told Express.co.uk: “A lot of farmers have either paused production by not restocking their sheds at the end of each flock or they’ve decided to leave the industry altogether.
“So that’s taken quite a lot of hands out of egg production just generally this year.
“And then, bird flu has come in towards the autumn, and has had an impact by compounding the issue.
“But even if bird flu wasn’t there, then it would still be a problem. There would still be producers leaving the industry because they can’t afford to produce eggs anymore.”
Retailers, meanwhile, claim they “know they need to pay” farmers better, however they are reluctant to pass this cost to consumers.
Andrew Opie, Director of Food and Sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: “While avian flu has disrupted the supply of some egg ranges, retailers are experts at managing supply chains and are working hard to minimise impact on customers.
“Some stores have introduced temporary limits on the number of boxes customers can buy to ensure availability for everyone.
“Furthermore, retailers have long-standing, established relationships with their suppliers and know how important maintaining these are for their customers and businesses.
“Supermarkets source the vast majority of their food from the UK and know they need to pay a sustainable price to egg farmers but are constrained by how much additional cost they can pass onto consumers during a cost-of-living crisis.”
In a statement, the BFREPA said: “In March we asked for a 40p per dozen rise in egg prices at retail level, and for the additional money to be passed down the chain to producers.
“While egg prices have risen by about 45p per dozen, many farmers have only received 5-10p of that rise.
“Egg producers have been hit with huge hikes in production costs. Feeding hens is now at least 50 percent more expensive than it was, and energy prices have soared in the same way that consumers have seen their domestic bills rise.
“Spending on fuel has grown by 30 percent, while labour and packaging also costs more.
“Many of our members are losing money on every egg laid, and our data shows that even those who are making a small profit do not see a long-term future.
