Futurologist predicts how tech developments could enhance sports

The new tech could enable athletes to improve their performance and give fans the ultimate viewing experience – and wouldn’t look out of place in a sci-fi blockbuster.

And it’s not just sports participants who will benefit from the enhancements.

Dr Pearson, who has partnered with 888 Sport to share his insights, believes fans will be able to wear special glasses at sports events, which display real-time stats and allow them to zoom in on the action.

Some gadgets are even likely to be commonplace within the next couple of years – including Star Wars-style pod racing, which we can expect to see in 2025.

Dr Pearson said: “Drone races would be a bit like pod racing in Star Wars – so that’s an emerging sport which could be regulated in a similar way to Formula 1.

“The drones would be restricted in terms of power to ensure competitors are on a level playing field.”

And numerous exciting developments are expected when it comes to improving the performance of athletes – including the introduction of augmented reality (AR) glasses to training sessions for elite footballers by 2025.

It is also predicted that the 2030s will see athletes wear electronics on – or even under – their skin, to enhance their performance.

And tech called “active skin” – an example of sensing technology – will be used by pros to improve their technique in sports like tennis or golf, to help develop muscle memory for a particular action.