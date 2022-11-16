Gift ideas for family history buffs

We’re all scrambling for gift ideas with the holiday season approaching soon.

Here are some suggestions for thoughtful gifts ranging from free to $100 and higher. This list is not all-inclusive but should appeal to many family researchers.

Tip: If you want to be the recipient of gifts of a genealogical nature, you may wish to create your own public holiday wish list on Amazon to share with friends and family so they can see all the items you might want/need for genealogy. As people buy the items for you, they’ll disappear from the list.

Handmade or one-of-a-kind gifts

Are you a scrapbook enthusiast? Do you have boxes of old photos you could digitize and place on a thumb drive to give to the family?

Other options could be making Shutterfly books with selected photo and document images.

Do you have some family artifacts, such as Bibles, old silver spoons, doilies, or dishes, that Granny or Aunt Bess may have passed on to you that you never use or are tired of storing that your family history buff may want? Do you have favorite family recipes that you could copy and share?

Also, some folks sell lovely, frameable family tree templates on Etsy. Some websites, such as Café Press, specialize in custom coffee mugs, T-shirts, jewelry or other items featuring genealogy humor.

Tech for genealogists

Vivid-Pix [vivid-pix.com] is an inexpensive, easy-to-use, highly functional image-editing software for Windows and Mac. Genealogists use it to sharpen, restore and enhance old photos and documents.

Personal genealogy software programs can be ordered online, such as RootsMagic, Legacy Family Tree, Family Historian or Family Tree Maker 2019 [mackiev.com].

Earbuds, either wired or wireless, for listening to genealogy podcasts and webinars may be a welcome gift. A magnifying glass for reading documents and viewing photos may also be appreciated.

Office supplies

Family history buffs could likely use thumb drives, archival-quality; storage boxes, books, paper, and acid-free sheet protectors.

Fiction books for genealogists

Author Nathan Dylan Goodwin is a writer, genealogist, and educator. I highly recommend his fictional mystery books because one doesn’t need to be a professional genealogist to understand and follow them. He has three book series: The Forensic Genealogist, Mrs. McDoughall Investigates and his most recent, the Venator Cold Case Series.

Each book in the series can be read independently of the others or in sequence.

If you’re intrigued by the solving of cold cases with DNA and genealogy research, you’ll love these books.

Non-fiction/educational books

Research Like a Pro by Diana Shults Elder and her daughter, Nicole Dyer, is a budget-friendly, understandable book that breaks down the research process.

Research Like a Pro with DNA by the same authors helps readers understand how to use DNA results to prove a research hypothesis.

Evidence Explained by Elizabeth Shown Mills, the authority on citing genealogy resources.

The Researcher’s Guide to American Genealogy (Fourth Edition) by Val D. Greenwood.

Organize Your Genealogy: Strategies and Solutions for Every Researcher by Drew Smith.

How to Do Everything Genealogy is an informative book by George G. Morgan.

The Family Tree Problem Solver: Tried and True Tactics for Tracing Elusive Ancestors by Marsha Hoffman Rising.

The Family Tree Guide to DNA Testing and Genetic Genealogy (Second Edition) by Blaine T. Bettinger.

History for Genealogists: Using Chronological Time Lines to Find and Understand Your Ancestors (Revised 2016) by Judy Jacobson.

American Migration Routes Part I: Indian Paths, Post Roads & Wagon Roads and American Migration Routes Part II: Stagecoach, Steamboat, Canal & Early Railroad Routes, both by William Dollarhide. These two books are brand new and available digitally or in paperback form. They are heavy with hyperlinks, so you may wish to get both the digital and printed book or just the digital, depending on your preference.

Online subscriptions

Legacy Family Tree Webinars [www.familytreewebinars.com] Annual webinar subscriptions are often discounted, so check for a Black Friday sale. In my opinion, there is no better value for your genealogical dollars. There are more than 1,000 webinars available, with new ones added each week, including comprehensive handouts covering almost every conceivable genealogy topic, including technology topics.

Newspapers.com subscriptions are a fabulous gift. The basic plan only offers newspaper images already out of copyright. A monthly subscription rate is available, with significant discounts for six-month subscriptions.

To access newer papers from 1922 or 1963 up through the previous month of the current year, users must pay for the Publisher Extra subscription. This subscription version costs more because Newspapers.com has to pay a separate licensing fee for the newer papers.

Some Ancestry.com packages include the Newspapers.com Basic Edition, with the add-on available.

Genealogybank.com subscriptions provide old newspapers and obituaries and include U.S. census records, Social Security Death Index, government publications, and historical books. They also have some cultural collections. Subscriptions are payable monthly or yearly.

Magazine subscriptions

Family Tree Magazine [familytreemagazine.com], published by Yankee Publishing, is dedicated to family history and genealogy. Each issue is chockful of information and valuable links. The paper version has a one-year subscription of six issues. A website VIP Membership and digital magazine subscription plus a VIP membership are available.

Genealogy society memberships

The Virtual Genealogical

Association [https://virtualgenealogy.org], founded in 2018, is a global organization serving family history enthusiasts of all levels. They have monthly online meetings with webinars on a variety of topics, as well as special interest groups.

The National Genealogical Society [ngsgenealogy.org] caters to genealogists of all levels in the United States. Members can access a quarterly magazine, NGSQ, in print or digital format, and a monthly magazine with the latest genealogy news. NGS also offers its members discounts on events, programs, books, and more. Individual, family and youth/young adults subscriptions are available.

The New England Historic and Genealogical Society [https://www.americanancestors.org] focuses mainly on early New England families and families with New England roots that settled in other states. They also have genealogy research resources, such as a vast database on the society’s website containing newspapers and historical publications from all over the United States. A complimentary guest membership is available, which allows web visitors access to a limited number of AmericanAncestors.org databases. Individual, family and three-month membership subscriptions are available.

Tennessee Genealogy Society [https://tngs.org] or another state, regional or county society of research interest. Most state societies have newsletters and annual meetings. In addition, since COVID-19, many state societies have provided virtual learning opportunities for their members monthly via Zoom. Joining them can keep you updated on the availability of record collections in the state while also allowing you to get to know other area genealogists. You never know. You might be related! Individual and high school or college student subscriptions are available. You may also choose only to subscribe to their publications, TNGS Quarterly and Ansearchin’ News.

East Tennessee Historical Society [https://www.easttnhistory.org], on the second floor at 601 S. Gay St., Knoxville, specializes in finding creative ways to introduce the public to history. They have lectures, tours, award-winning exhibits, genealogy classes and more. Their mission is “to preserve, promote, and interpret the history of Tennessee, with a focus on East Tennessee.” Membership includes a biannual genealogy magazine, Tennessee Ancestors, the Journal of East Tennessee History, published annually, Newsline, a newsletter featuring historical activities in the region, and programs and lectures on various topics. Individual, student, teacher, family and higher-cost tier subscriptions are available.

Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade and Celtic Circle are examples of low or no-cost local memberships that provide educational and fellowship opportunities.

Kinseekers meets 1-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Christ Lutheran Church at 481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade. Annual membership is $20.

Celtic Circle provides free fellowship opportunities for those with Scots, Irish or Welsh ancestry and meets 2-4 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month in Faith Worship Center at 95 McLarty Lane, Crossville.

DNA tests

DNA test kits are often deeply discounted around the holidays. If giving them as gifts, be forewarned that the potential exists that some people may encounter unexpected results.

Test prices will vary based on the company and the type of testing and analytics desired.

Buy from trusted sources, and don’t waste your money on fly-by-night companies.

AncestryDNA [www.ancestry.com] gives the most bang for the buck, but other well-known companies will have holiday deals too. If there is an interest in DNA with health insights, 23andMe [https://www.23andme.com] may be useful. Other reputable companies are MyHeritage [www.myheritage.com], Family Tree DNA [www.familytreedna.com] and Living DNA [www.livingdna.com].

Next time we’ll resume the series on free resources to research your family history on a shoestring.

In the meantime, I encourage a visit to the Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center at 95 E. First St., Crossville, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, for access to Ancestry.com and resources for solving your family history mysteries.