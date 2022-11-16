God Of War Ragnarök Physical UK Launch Bigger Than Call Of Duty

We expected the launch of God of War Ragnarök to be big, but the physical sales in the UK were surprisingly giant. As reported by gamesindustry.biz, God of War Ragnarök had the second biggest boxed gaming launch of the year, surpassing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Elden Ring. The only game that sold more at launch was FIFA 23, which isn’t a shock given how much us Brits love football.

It’s worth noting than Modern Warfare II had an enormous launch digitally, so it’s possible it still sold more overall after its Oct. 28 release. Modern Warfare II had the biggest franchise PlayStation Store launch, as well as the biggest overall debut in history for the series. Despite this, God of War Ragnarök having such a high physical debut is impressive.

The GfK sales data cited by gamesindustry.biz also reports that 82% of launch sales for God of War Ragnarök were on PS5, with just 18% going to PS4. Further, 60% of all PS5s sold during launch week were God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundles, with these bundle copies making up 12% of God of War Ragnarök‘s total launch week physical sales in the UK.

Another big release this past week was Sonic Frontiers, with the game debuting at #4 on the UK Boxed charts. This puts it below FIFA 23 which holds strong at #3 and Modern Warfare II which was pushed down to #2. The rest of the UK Boxed Chart can be seen below, courtesy of gamesindustry.biz.

God of War Ragnarök Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II FIFA 23 Sonic Frontiers Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Horizon: Forbidden West Splatoon 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft for Nintendo Switch

