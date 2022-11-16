‘Hard’ Expats explain the ‘difficulty’ of living in Norway

An estimated 13,300 British expats live in Norway . But what’s life like as a foreign resident in Norway?

The InterNations Expat Insider survey asked expats around the world to rate their home based on several important factors.

The expats ranked Norway well on career development and were very impressed with the work-life balance.

One expat said: “I love the work-life balance! It has a great impact on me having enough time for my family, social life, or any other type of activity.”

Almost 80 percent of expats thought there was a great work-life balance in Norway, much higher than in other countries.

