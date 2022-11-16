Harry and Meghan ‘more influential’ than Charles as The Crown debuts





Prince Harry and Meghan appear to be among the most talked-about members of the British Royal Family when considering global Google searches, TikTok views and Instagram hashtags. Research conducted by Financial World as the fifth season of Netflix’s award-winning show The Crown was debuting, considered 29 of the most popular royals in the world to find which had the biggest online influence of all.

Meghan and Harry performed particularly well when considering they are no longer senior members of the Firm. The Duchess of Sussex boasted 5.9 billion TikTok views when it came to content featuring her, was mentioned in 1.2 million Instagram hashtags and was searched on Google on average 4.5 million times on a monthly basis. The Duke, on the other hand, performed even better than his wife on TikTok, a video sharing social media beloved by Gen Z, boasting 7.3 billion views. He could also count 1.1 million Instagram hashtags regarding himself and the average monthly Google searches linked to him amounted to 1.4 million. Meghan and Harry, who came in third and fourth in the overall chart, performed much better than the Prince of Wales, Prince William, and King Charles III.

The former boasted 5.5 billion views on TikTok, 1,042,300 Instagram hashtags and an average of 966,000 monthly searches, while the latter counted 3.2 billion TikTok views, 418,000 hashtags on photo-sharing social media platform Instagram and an average of 1,104,000 monthly searches. The research, which included also Queen Camilla and late Princess Margaret, crowned late Queen Elizabeth II as the most online influential royal. The late monarch, who died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, pulled in an average of 4.7 million Google searches a month, was featured in 1.6 million Instagram hashtags and has had 18.7 billion views on TikTok under her hashtag, making her the most mentioned and searched-for royal ever. She was followed in second place by Kate, Princess of Wales, who gathered 6.3 billion TikTok views, 1.4 million Instagram hashtags and an average of 2.9 million Google search a month. READ MORE: Harry urged to ditch Netflix deal as Duke handed ‘resignation letter’

Despite her untimely death in 1997, Princess Diana remains among the most influential royals within the 29 considered, placing fifth, ahead of her former husband King Charles. The late Princess of Wales still pulled in 927,000 searches on average every month as well as 9.8 billion views on TikTok when considering her hashtag and the nearly 1.2 million Instagram hashtags. A spokesperson for Financial World, commented on the findings: “This year has seen the monarchy transform with the death of the beloved Queen Elizabeth II in September. “As King Charles begins his reign, many will be curious to see how he chooses to adapt the royal family to a new era and who he will choose to help him do so. DON’T MISS

“Popularity and influence are vital for the tenure of the Royal Family, and this study provides a fascinating insight into the royals that have the widest reach and remain in the public’s favour. “With a new season of the hit Netflix show, The Crown, set to revisit the trials and tribulations of the King’s relationship with former wife, Princess Diana, it will be interesting to see how these rankings evolve.” MORE TO FOLLOW

Like Loading...