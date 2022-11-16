Here’s a Breakdown of Every ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel and Spinoff Series

Yellowstone fans are loyal—and that’s a fact!

So much so that you’ve helped the series break mass television records and single-handedly made it the most-watched cable show in America. (Give yourself some props! 👏)

And it’s clear that fans of Yellowstone just can’t get enough. Well, you’re in luck because the treasured Western drama is coming back for its fifth season on November 13!

But that’s not where the story ends. Along with the prequel series, 1883, which is available for streaming now, the creator Taylor Sheridan still has more to share: there are three new prequel series and a spinoff show already in the works! While the spinoff called 6666 might just include some original Yellowstone characters (we’re looking at you Jimmy), the prequel series will have new set of stars to look forward to.

Keeping up with the Dutton family timeline might seem overwhelming, but it’s nothing you can’t handle! (We’ve already seen what you’re capable of doing. 😉) Here, you’ll find our guide to every Yellowstone spinoff series, so you won’t miss a single beat.

1883

Paramount Pictures

The Duttons, as we know them in Yellowstone, are the most powerful family in Montana. But the story of how it came to be started all the way back in the late 1800’s, which is exactly what the show 1883 centers around. The prequel follows James and Margaret Dutton—played by the country music couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. As the family migrates from Fort Worth, Texas to claim land in Montana, the characters face bloody battles, family hardships, and the many dangers of the lawless west.

1883 aired for just one season, which you can find on its’ parent streamer, Paramount Plus.

1883: The Bass Reeves Story

So, this one might be confusing *at first,* but that’s only because this show doesn’t involve the Dutton family. 1883: The Bass Reeves Story is technically a spinoff of 1883. But, it will follow Bass Reeves, a an actual lawman of the Wild West. Bass Reeves, a legendary cowboy, was the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. There’s also speculation that he’s the inspiration behind the Lone Ranger. David Oyelowo, known for his lead role in Selma, will take the role as Reeves. Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser recently teased a role in the series, too—though his character isn’t yet confirmed.

There’s no word on when 1883: The Bass Reeves Story will air yet.

1923

Carrying on the storyline from 1883—with a slightly new generation of characters—we’ll see how the Dutton family progressed with their newfound power and land ownership in Montana. Not much of the storyline has been released other than that it “will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of western expansion, Prohibition, and the Great Depression.” But get this: Legendary Hollywood stars Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will are set to take the lead roles as Cara and Jacob Dutton.

1923 will premiere on Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+.

6666

Paramount Pictures

Stepping away from the Montana storyline, 6666 (pronounced “four sixes”) will tell the story of a real ranch by the same name in West Texas, according to Entertainment Weekly. Just like Yellowstone, it will be a modern day Western “where world class cowboys are born and made,” according to the official logline provided to TVLine. You might recognize 6666 from season 4 of Yellowstone when Jimmy was sent there to work. There’s no news yet on whether Jimmy or any other Yellowstone characters will be in the show, but here’s to hoping!

The premiere date is yet to be announced, but we will update with more information as we find out.

