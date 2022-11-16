Here’s what time Dead to Me season 3 comes out on Netflix where you live

Dead to Me season 3 will be released on Netflix on November 17th at midnight PDT. Here is what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

Netflix are set to release Dead to Me season 3 in a matter of mere hours. What time does it come out where you live though?

Ever since the streaming service announced that Dead to Me season 3 would be the show’s final season, fans have been desperate to find out how the beloved series will end. Season 2 finishes with a dramatic cliffhanger in which Judy and Jen are injured in a hit-and-run accident. Not only that but, unbeknownst to them, Ben was the person who crashed into them and drove away.

Dead to Me season 3 drops on November 17th. As always, Netflix are set to release the show simultaneously around the world at midnight Pacific Time. However, the exact time that Dead to Me season 3 will appear on your personal Netflix account will depend on the country you’re in. With that in mind, we’ve made a list of international release times.

Scroll down to find out when Dead to Me season 3 is set to come out on Netflix in your country and elsewhere in the world.

When does Dead to Me season 3 come out on Netflix?

Dead to Me season 3 release time: Here’s what time it comes out on Netflix.



Picture:

Netflix Picture:Netflix



Dead to Me season 3 release times: Here’s when it comes out in your country

Dead to Me season 3 will be released on Wednesday, November 17th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time it’s released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in.

Here are Dead to Me season 3 release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

United States (PT) – 12:00 AM

United States (ET) – 03:00 AM

Canada – 3:00 AM (Toronto), 12:00 AM (Vancouver)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) – 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) – 8:00 AM

Europe (Central European Winter Time) – 9:00 AM

Europe (Eastern European Winter Time) – 10:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) – 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) – 13:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) – 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) – 4:00 PM

Hong Kong – 4:00 PM

Singapore – 4:00 PM

Australia – 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) – 5:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) – 9:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

What will happen in Dead to Me season 3?

Little has been revealed about the Dead to Me season 3 plot just yet. However, based on the trailer, it looks like much of the plot will revolve around whether or not Ben reveals that he crashed into Jen and Judy. It also seems likely that the season will continue to follow Jen and Judy as they attempt to cover up their murder of Steve and not get caught.