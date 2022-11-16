Knowing how to kill the Chemist in Warzone 2 DMZ not only nets you valuable loot but also unlocks the M13B assault rifle. The AI enemy is hidden away in a radiation zone on the Warzone 2 map, so you’ll need to prep before heading into the dangerous area or it won’t be the opposition that kills you, it’ll be the surroundings themselves.

Here’s how to find, and kill, the Chemist in Warzone 2 DMZ:

When you spawn into a DMZ match, you’ll notice a small area on the map that is obscured by a radiation symbol: this is the zone in which the Chemist resides and is where you’ll have to go. The issue is that the zone will damage you if you enter it without a gas mask equipped, so ensure that you and the rest of your team have one of those in their inventory before taking on the zone.

While the Chemist himself isn’t especially tough to take down, the amount of AI that spawns around him can quickly overwhelm your team. The safest and fastest way to complete your objective is to hit the Chemist with two headshots from a sniper rifle – he’ll drop, and his M13B will drop with him, ready for one of your squad to pick up.

After you’ve secured the custom M13b, it’s time to exfil as fast as you can, as you’ll be marked on the map for everyone to see. Note that it’s only the person who has the M13B in their inventory who will unlock the assault rifle in-game, so it may require repeat playthroughs.

Now you know how to kill the Chemist in Warzone 2 DMZ, you’ll have no problem getting your hands on the M13B – one of the best Warzone 2 assault rifles, rivaling the accuracy and rate of fire of the best Warzone 2 M4 loadout, putting it in good company indeed.