How to unlock the RA 225 in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

If Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone fans are looking for a lightweight, close-range firearm with which to mow down enemy targets, they need to look no further than the RA 225 SMG. This Submachine Gun gunplay is centered around a fast rate of fire and high Mobility, enabling combatants to effortlessly dash around corners and through tight spaces to take down opponents. In other words, RA 225 users should be focused on speed and efficiency, as their primary playstyle should be an approach involving rushing objectives and enemy targets. Continue reading to learn how to unlock the RA 225 SMG in Vanguard and Warzone.

Unlocking RA 225 SMG in Vanguard & Warzone

To unlock the RA 225 SMG for Vanguard and Warzone, players must complete a specific objective while playing multiplayer matches: “Get 15 headshot kills.” One to note is that these do not need to be consecutive kills, so there is no rush when fulfilling this task. Moreover, the headshots must be fatal; otherwise, the challenge progression will not be registered.

Related:

Warzone & Vanguard: How to Unlock the Lienna 57

According to Gamepur, an alternative way to unlock the RA 225 SMG for Vanguard and Warzone is using SMG firearms to eliminate 10 Sturmkreigers in Zombies. This task might be slightly easier for those who are more skilled in this PvE mode of the game, but such preference will depend on the individual. After unlocking this SMG, the next step is considering which attachments best suit the weapon for battle.

Sourced from Call of Duty content creator Ears, the index below provides a list of the most optimal attachment setup for the RA 225:

Slot Attachment Muzzle M1929 Silencer Underbarrel Mark VI Skeletal Barrel Moravec 18″ Needle Optic Slate Reflector Magazine 45 ACP 32 Round Mags Ammo Type Lengthened Rear Grip Fabric Grip Proficiency Tight Grip Kit Fully Loaded

By using the setup above, RA 225 users will be able to take down enemies with minimal recoil from their firearm, thanks to the enhanced stability and comfort from the attachments. However, bear in mind that this SMG is better used in close-range combat, not medium to long-range gunfights in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard are available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Source: Gamepur | YouTube/Ears