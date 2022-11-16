Hyde Park Stories: The Norway Building

In the northeast corner of Jackson Park, an Illinois State Historical Society marker dedicated to the Norway Building tells the story of long memories and national pride.

Constructed for the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893, the Norway building offered its namesake country a means of promoting their culture and rich history in the U.S. For many newly-arrived Norwegian immigrants, the Jackson Park building also stood as a testament to their belonging in America.

For centuries, Norway was under the control of Denmark, until the Napoleonic Wars (when Denmark chose the losing side) broke this rule. The wars ended with the signing of the 1814 Treaty of Paris, which created a new Europe, placing Norway under the rule of the Swedish king. By the 1890s, Norway wanted complete independence, which produced a renewed passion for all things Viking; a harkening to the era when their ancestors roamed the seas in the 9th and 11th centuries.

When World’s Fair managers assigned Norway the smallest lot on site, the country’s delegates decided to make a big statement. The Norwegian government enlisted prefabricated building specialists M. Thams & Company in Orkdal to reproduce an early medieval stave church made of heavy timbers. Peder Kvalle, a Thams artisan, carved Norse kings and queens on the tops of the staves (columns made of massive wooden beams) and a tangle of serpents and floral vines along the doorway.. On the peak of each eave, Kvalle crafted towering dragons spewing fire.

The Norway Building provided a reception room for the public and offices for their representatives at the fair. The exhibits appeared in the Fisheries, Fine Arts and Manufacturing buildings. In addition, the Norwegian delegation petitioned to have a special transportation exhibit: a Viking longboat that would sail to Chicago from Norway. What better way to assert Norwegian pride than to demonstrate that Leif Erikson was the first European to reach the Americas? And craftsmen had an exact model to work from — a beautifully preserved 1,000-year-old Viking burial ship had been found in 1880. They soon set about making a replica.

Almost 80-feet long, the ship’s sides were lined with Viking shields, and a green and gold dragon head with a fiery red tongue rose from its prow. The ship was to be powered by oars and a great square sail.

The delegation was proud that the ship’s materials were all Norwegian — except for the keel. There was no tree left in Norway tall enough (approx. 56 feet), so they imported one from Canada.

There was no deck, and the only protection from the elements was an awning. Though the trip was certain to be grueling, about 280 men volunteered to be one of the 11 oarsmen for the months-long journey. The voyage commander was Magnus Anderson, who had failed to cross the Atlantic in a 14-foot boat seven years earlier.

Dubbed the Viking, the ship’s first domestic voyage seemed a bad omen: it was almost crushed in the ice and her crew suffered hypothermia. Nevertheless, the ship (and several additional Norwegian freighters) set sail for the Americas soon afterwards, encountering similar peril on the transatlantic journey.

Locked for a time in the sea ice, the freighter carrying the unassembled Norway Building finally arrived in Jackson Park in mid-April, just two weeks before the fair’s opening. Convinced that construction so late in the game would make the fair look bad, director Daniel Burnham initially denied the Norwegians their spot, though he eventually gave in. After all, there were other obvious signs that the fair wasn’t ready. The newspapers were reporting that the fair was unfinished and early attendance was dismal.

The Norwegians soon presented a new headache. The delegation wanted a parade that would wind through the fair to their building on May 17, to commemorate Norwegian Constitution Day. Burnham, however, forbade parades in the dignified confines of the White City. Among the immense gleaming white structures designed by the best architects in America were sidewalks designated solely for stately strolling. Finally, after another fair manager pointed out that some music and spectacle might liven things up, Burnham once again yielded.

Norway Day was a roaring success, the first good sign for the six month-long fair. Norwegian-Americans from Chicago, Wisconsin and Minnesota flocked to the fair to celebrate. The parade consisted of 7,000 Chicagoans, representing every Norwegian organization imaginable. The massive group assembled downtown and boarded special trains that took them to 63rd Street, where marchers disembarked and went through fair turnstiles in parade order. The only hitch happened when the 50 members of the Viking Bicycle Club weren’t allowed to bring their bikes into the fair. Cheering crowds and the first nice day of weather since the fair’s opening accompanied the marchers. Many reporters pointed out that it was the first day that attendees looked as if they were having a good time.

So many Norwegians lived in Minnesota that the initial plan was to dedicate that building on May 17 as well. When the Minnesota governor failed to show up, the state’s newspaper editors who had traveled to Illinois for the event dedicated it themselves. The newsmen read an impromptu poem, made a speech and handed a bottle of champagne to a woman in the audience to crack against the door.

A series of speakers in Festival Hall told the standing-room-only crowd of 6,500 people how Norwegians were fundamental to everything American. As Professor Julius Olson of the University of Wisconsin declared to the hall, the hundreds of thousands of Norwegians who had immigrated to America were “not parasites on the tree of American liberty.”

Spirits were dampened the next day when news arrived of terrible storms off of Scotland’s Orkney Islands. The Viking must have turned back, if it survived at all. Spirits revived when, four days later, the Xania, another ice-delayed Norwegian freighter with a load of herring, unexpectedly showed up, having chugged down to Jackson Park to see the sights. The board of managers, horrified, shooed the freighter away. The Xania puffed back north to the docks along the Chicago River, where pumped up Norwegian-Americans gathered to greet the crew and herring with banners and a band.

Just a week later, news arrived that the Viking ship had been spotted off the coast of Newfoundland. After six weeks at sea, the crew finally came ashore in New York City. Bands played and speeches were made; Magnus Anderson made it crystal clear that this was Norway’s triumph and had nothing at all to do with Sweden. Some of the crew got into fistfights with Christopher Columbus supporters, which earned the oarsmen a night in jail and the headline “Bold Berserkers.”

The Norwegians headed up the Hudson River to the Erie Canal, then traversed through Lakes Ontario, Huron and Michigan. On July 11, they came ashore again in Milwaukee, where more than 100,000 spectators lined the river’s edge. A parade to the Leif Erikson monument, a 21-gun howitzer salute and more speeches followed. Finally, the Viking headed south, accompanied by dozens of boats carrying hundreds of dignitaries. At Van Buren Street downtown, Chicago’s mayor welcomed them to the city. Guns thundered, bands played and flags waved as they sailed to Jackson Park, where a flotilla of canoes paddled out to greet them. The papers called the canoes a graceful pageant, but I suspect the Quackuhl tribesmen from Vancouver, Iroquois from New York, Penobscots from Maine, Crees from Canada, and Inuit from Labrador who participated had their own thoughts.

The Viking spent the summer at the 59th Street pier. At the end of the fair, Norwegian-American Cornelius Kinsland Billings, president of People’s Gas and a major donor to Billings Hospital at the University of Chicago, bought the Norway Building, dismantled it and shipped it to Lake Geneva, Wis., where he put it next to his 22-room “cottage” to be used as a billiards room.

In 1911, Billings sold his Lake Geneva estate to William Wrigley Jr., who painted the Norway Building yellow and used it as a movie theater. After Wrigley died in 1935, Isak Dahle, a Norwegian-American, bought it and moved it to his summer retreat in Blue Mounds, Wis., where he was restoring a Norwegian farm village. So many people wanted to visit the estate that he started charging admission, and the complex soon evolved into Little Norway, a tourist attraction run by Dahle’s heirs. As the decades passed, fewer people were interested in driving up a winding forest road to see an authentic Norwegian settlement, and it closed for good in 2012.

The Viking had even more trouble finding a home. Magnus Anderson hoped to sell the ship to finance a sailors’ retirement home in Norway but found no takers. He told President Grover Cleveland that he wanted to present it as a gift to America, but the Smithsonian Museum turned it down. After a trip down the Mississippi, the Viking went into dry dock next to the Field Columbian Museum in Jackson Park. Its dragon head and tail were taken off and stowed indoors, and when the Field Museum moved to Grant Park in 1920, it left the ship behind in Jackson Park. The Federation of Norwegian Women’s Societies stepped in to move it to Lincoln Park, where it stayed until 1993, when the Park District said it had to leave. The American Scandinavian Council then moved it to Geneva, Ill., where it sits now. In May 2022, the Museum of Science and Industry, clearing space, handed over the dragon head and tail; the search for a proper home continues.

A happier fate awaited the Norway Building. In Norway, Olav Sigurd Kvaale was researching his grandfather’s artwork when he realized that it survived in Wisconsin. Upon learning that it was in danger, he organized its return to Norway. Public and private money, along with 10,000 hours of labor from volunteer craftsmen brought the Norway Building home to Orkdal. It’s since been restored and renamed the Thams Pavilion. While restoring it, they discovered that Isak Dahle, who was gay, had rearranged the staves so that kings were next to kings and queens were next to queens, and they decided to keep it that way. Thrilled that the building had come home, the Norwegian government reached out to the Illinois State Historical Society, which dedicated the marker in 2018 in front of a very small but very proud delegation.

