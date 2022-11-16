“If he wants it then earn it, jeez the entitlement!” – Tennis fans lash out at Holger Rune for thinking that he deserved ATP Finals spot over Rafael Nadal

Holger Rune showed agreement with a sentiment suggesting he deserved an ATP Finals spot over Rafael Nadal, much to the dissent of a section of the tennis fan community. The youngster liked a post on social media stating that he should have been playing in the year-end championships and not Nadal, owing to the Spaniard’s poor form.

The Dane was the first alternate for the 2022 ATP Finals and was only able to earn that spot after breaking into the top 10 by winning the Paris Masters. Meanwhile, Nadal was the first player to qualify for the ATP Finals after winning two Grand Slams this season.

A fan took to Twitter to share his opinion on the matter, and Rune liked the post.