Categories
Sports

“If he wants it then earn it, jeez the entitlement!” – Tennis fans lash out at Holger Rune for thinking that he deserved ATP Finals spot over Rafael Nadal


Holger Rune showed agreement with a sentiment suggesting he deserved an ATP Finals spot over Rafael Nadal, much to the dissent of a section of the tennis fan community. The youngster liked a post on social media stating that he should have been playing in the year-end championships and not Nadal, owing to the Spaniard’s poor form.

The Dane was the first alternate for the 2022 ATP Finals and was only able to earn that spot after breaking into the top 10 by winning the Paris Masters. Meanwhile, Nadal was the first player to qualify for the ATP Finals after winning two Grand Slams this season.

A fan took to Twitter to share his opinion on the matter, and Rune liked the post.

Enter caption

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Holger Rune showing his agreement with a fan who thinks he deserves an ATP Finals spot over World No. 2 Rafael Nadal:

The silliness of tennis twitter is Rafa winning TWO Grand Slams in a year and still getting ridiculed day in, day out. Incredible twitter.com/nadarufan/stat…

Rafael Nadal’s 2022 ATP Finals semifinal qualification chances come to an end

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Threesaid that his fellow Spaniard is still very keen on evolving and winning the biggest tournaments.

“He is willing to still keep evolving and being competitive, so as long as that happens and his body holds up well he will be ready. He will be ready for next year, he is motivated, he has proved he can still play well and be a contender to win big tournaments,” Moya said.

Poll : Who will win the 2022 ATP finals?

1189 votes

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda

Edited by Anirudh

Be the first one to comment