I’m A Celeb fans ask the same question as Chris Moyles tackles trial

During the latest instalment of I’m A Celebrity, fans watched Chris Moyles struggle to keep his nerves as he tried to earn meals for the camp. Although as he couldn’t figure out how to use a spanner during the trial, viewers were all left asking the same question.
On Wednesday’s instalment of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! Viewers tuned in as Chris Moyles faced the Boiling Point trial.
The 48-year-old had to enter a room and retrieve four spanners that would then be used to release the 11 stars in the room and the underground pipe.
Although in true I’m A Celeb style, Chris wasn’t alone in there as he was joined by critters along the way as water filled up in the tank.
However, when Chris couldn’t work out how to use the spanner to untighten the stars, people watching were quick to comment that it was clear the radio star hadn’t done DIY before.
READ MORE:Bruno Tonioli cries as Len Goodman shares Dancing with the Stars exit
Once the rules were explained, it was clear the radio host was apprehensive as Ant and Dec reminded him to keep breathing and speak to them throughout.
However, things didn’t go according to plan as Chris dropped the spanners and stars he managed to collect with a short amount of time left.
After the klaxon went off, he said to the Geordie duo: “I’m going to be honest with you, it all went t**s up. Couldn’t even get through the membrane, this is pathetic.”
With only the stars in his bag at the end of the trial counting towards meals, Chris only managed to get one.
He commented: “I can’t go back to camp, they’ll all say really nice things and every single one of them will be lying… I think I’m going to go back and tell them I got none.”
When Chris returned to camp, the team were supportive of Chris as they could see how disappointed he was with his one-star.
In the Bush Telegraph, Charlene said: “He’s just crestfallen, you can see in his little face.”
I’m A Celebrity continues weekdays on ITV from 9pm
Source link