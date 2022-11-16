I’m A Celeb star Charlene White’s sister arrives in Oz for support

Charlene White’s sibling Carina has arrived at Brisbane airport amid her sibling’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Here! stint.

Carina was all smiles, despite her lengthy flight, as she spoke to The Mirror’s Mark Jefferies about Charlene’s time on the show so far.

The broadcaster addressed Boy George’s claim that her sister had been “bossy” in camp when it came to cooking.

Defending Charlene, she said: “She is very bossy at home but she raised us from when she was about 21 because my mum passed away young so she has always been that mother figure to us as siblings. And she wants to get people together and making sure everyone is OK, that is Charlene to a T. So I don’t see it as a negative at all.

“I have had to kind of stay off social media cos I want to reply to everything saying ‘that is not what she is like’.

“She is a people person and she has lots of different friends from lots of backgrounds and personalities. As a journalist it is in her to converse with other people and she has been doing it really well even when people have criticised her to her face.”

Carina also praised her sister for the way she handled Matt Hancock coming into the camp.

The Loose Women star grilled the MP about his breach of social distancing rules last year.

She added: “I think she handled it really well you know, they were all taken aback and she asked the questions I felt in a really comfortable and respectful manner and they were able to just move forward with it.”