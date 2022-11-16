I’m A Celebrity’s Nicola McLean admits campmates ‘barely washed’

Former campmate Nicola has explained most campmates skipped washing during her stint on I’m A Celebrity, due to the horrifying shower conditions in the jungle. She added the conditions were terrible but she “sucked it up” and gave the bosses what they wanted.

The former glamour model 41, appeared on the hit show alongside 80s children’s presenter Timmy Mallet, Blue singer Simon Webbe and eventual winner TV presenter Joe Swash.

The mum-of-two said she could have bailed on washing like several other campmates that year but she knew bosses had signed her up for the ITV show for a reason.

She explained: “Honestly a lot of the other people in camp barely washed for days and I get it, and I could have easily done that because of how freezing it was.

“But I was there for a reason and I wanted to get the air time so I sucked it up and got right in there,” she added to the Daily Star.

