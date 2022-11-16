“I’m not a gold-digger”: 23-year-old married to 60-year-old DJ tells off trolls

Maria Eduarda Dias, a 23-year-old woman married to Nixon Motta, 63, has fended off claims that she is with a man 40 years her senior for money.

Brazilian woman married to elderly DJ defends her relationship, says people think she is gold-digger

The young woman was forced to defend her relationship after a post on TikTok went viral, with many trolling her over the age difference.

According to The Sun, Maria and Nixon got married in June last year after their families accepted their relationship.

The smitten couple from Campina Grande admitted that they were stunned by the scathing comments after an update video on their love life hit over 10 million views.

Maria, who has a daughter with the DJ, disclosed that she knew the video would go viral but in a positive way.

“Of people thinking, ‘what a beautiful love story…’, but that’s not what happened,” she indicated.

“I didn’t think it would take on this proportion. Not least because we are very well known here in the city,” Nixon added.

I’m not rich, Nixon

Nixon debunked the myth that Maria is with him for money because he does not consider himself rich in any way.

He defended his wife, adding that there was no self-interest nor desire for wealth when their relationship began, and that they just fell in love.

“After meeting, we got closer, we started hanging out as friends, and we ended up hooking up at the beginning,” he said.

Maria maintained that everything between them has always been consensual and her man is not possessive, neither does he force her to do anything against her will.

They, however, admitted that when they first started dating, most of their friends were against it and only. a handful supported them.

Maria is not alone, as just last month a Kenyan woman named Ann had to come out strongly and defend her marriage to an elderly foreigner.

Ann, aged 28 years old, is married to 70-year-old Bruno, which leaves a 42-year age gap between them that saw her trolled after sharing her love story on TikTok.

That, however, did not break her as she has continued sharing plenty of PDA-filled videos on the platform, the most recent being a lavish date night.

