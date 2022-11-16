Immortality Is Free (With Netflix) On Mobile Starting Today

Immortality, the latest game from Telling Lies director Sam Barlow, is now available on mobile via Netflix. Developer HalfMermaid had announced back in August that the game would be making its way to Apple and Android devices, as soon as the studio felt confident that Netflix members could get the “best possible experience” on those platforms.

Released earlier this year, Immortality is focused on solving the mystery behind the disappearance of fictional actress Marissa Marcel by scrubbing through footage of her film appearances to find clues to her whereabouts. Like other games from the Netflix library, these are full downloads and aren’t streamed onto your mobile device. For Immortality, expect this narrative-heavy mystery to take up 12GB of space on your device.