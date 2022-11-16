In my childhood my father often asked me to walk on his back in the weekend. Now I can fully understand him, if my kids now walk on my back. Itu2018s relaxing and reduce my back pain. Miss you dad.. hope you are happy in heaven.

In my childhood my father often asked me to walk on his back in the weekend. Now I can fully understand him, if my kids now walk on my back. It\u2018s relaxing and reduce my back pain. Miss you dad.. hope you are happy in heaven.
Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.