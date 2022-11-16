Iran oil workers walk out to join anti-regime protests

Iran’s energy sector has come under threat as thousands of oil workers have reportedly abandoned their posts to join ongoing protests against the state. The nation, which is under the strict control of an Islamic regime, has been rocked by a wave of unrest sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman. Mahsa Amini died shortly after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police for breaching strict laws on female vieling in public.

Iranian oil walkers were filmed as they staged a mass walkout amid an ongoing dispute over pay, working conditions and government mismanagement.

The strike has fuelled momentum behind the nationwide protests which have called for the leaders of the Iranian regime to be deposed.

British comedian Omid Djalili, who is of Iranian descent, shared a clip of the walkout on Twitter.

He described the workers as “hugely brave” and added the employee’s decision to abandon their posts was “extremely significant”.