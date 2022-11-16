Iran oil workers walk out to join anti-regime protests

Iran’s energy sector has come under threat as thousands of oil workers have reportedly abandoned their posts to join ongoing protests against the state. The nation, which is under the strict control of an Islamic regime, has been rocked by a wave of unrest sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman. Mahsa Amini died shortly after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police for breaching strict laws on female vieling in public.
Iranian oil walkers were filmed as they staged a mass walkout amid an ongoing dispute over pay, working conditions and government mismanagement.
The strike has fuelled momentum behind the nationwide protests which have called for the leaders of the Iranian regime to be deposed.
British comedian Omid Djalili, who is of Iranian descent, shared a clip of the walkout on Twitter.
He described the workers as “hugely brave” and added the employee’s decision to abandon their posts was “extremely significant”.
Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, has celebrated strikes among the labour force.
She wrote on Twitter: “Hail to the striking oil workers and labourers. I urge all workers and youths to support them.”
The NCRI, which was first founded in 1981, is a political organisation which has consistently called for a revolution to bring an end to the Islamic Republic.
Rajavi accused the current Iranian government of fuelling unemployment, high prices and poverty as she branded the regime “anti-worker”.
