It’s Time to Start Skilling with Smite x RuneScape, Along with a Futuristic New Battle Pass – Xbox Wire

Jagex has partnered with Smite to bring a whole host of cosmetics that represent the world of RuneScape!

RuneScape and Old School RuneScape crash into Smite with a variety of skins, cosmetics, and mayhem! These fantastical new skins include RuneScape and Old School RuneScape icons like Rune Armor Bellona (I guess Bellona never left free to play on RuneScape) and King Black Dragon Cerberus (KBD). KBD’s never looked so good, and your enemies won’t have the benefit of an anti-Dragon shield. Wise Old Man Merlin and Gnome Child Vamana also bring some mischief to the Battleground in their pursuit of Quest Points. Finally, Blessed Dragonhide Neith is hitting the ground rolling with one of RuneScape’s best ranged armors. Plus, check out two new cosmetic bundles, one of which is entirely free, in order to get awesome in-game content representing Old School RuneScape and RuneScape!

But that’s not all we have for you, there’s also over 69 unique capes to unlock via grinding, and the above skins even include above-the-head RuneScape-styled chat effects! So you’ll be encouraged to do your skilling in both RuneScape and Smite!

Don’t leave yet though, because there’s also a new Battle Pass coming to you with the Cyber Tokyo pass, which has some great skins such as Tokyo Knight Ares, available as the Buy-In reward, along with Spectral Oni Cliodhna, Mecha Empress Hera, and Rogue Cyborg Izanami.

As a special one-time promotion, ALL new players who start playing Smite in the new update will receive the Premium Cyber Tokyo Battle Pass for FREE! That’s right- all-new Smite players and players who haven’t played in over a year will have access to tons of premium content. You only need to complete up to level 7 (by playing matches) in the Welcome Pass in order to receive the Premium Battle Pass.

Finally, we’ve got a brand new Smite World Championship (SWC) Digital Loot Pack, including Lancelot’s first skin: Dragon Lord Lancelot, and a very special skin that was co-designed by the winners of the 2022 Smite World Championship: Atlantis Leviathans – Gilgamesh!