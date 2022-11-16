Jake Paul can crack top 10, claims sparring partner | DAZN News Norway

Jake Paul’s sparring partner Rydell Booker believes the crossover fighter will become a top 10 boxer.

Paul fought two weekends ago when he defeated veteran MMA fighter Anderson Silva, to move to a 6-0 professional record, but none of those wins have come up against a boxer who is known primarily for their success in the ring.

Paul was due to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. earlier in the year, and WBC president Mauricio Suleiman had said that a win for Paul would have lifted him into the governing body’s rankings, though he did not say to which spot.

Booker has gone further by predicting that the unbeaten American will one day be ranked in the top 10.

“BJ Flores is a friend of mine and he’s Jake Paul’s trainer,” he told Betway . “He called me and I went down. I was sparring him and giving him pointers and one thing led to another and he liked it.

“After working with Jake ahead of the Silva fight I may now be in line to become Jake’s in-house sparring partner. Not just getting Jake ready for a fight, but helping him all year round. Teaching him little tricks that coaches don’t teach, stuff you only learn from experience.

“Jake’s a very quick learner and he’s surprised a lot of boxers. When I sparred with him on Tuesday, the things I did to him on Tuesday I could not do to him on Thursday. He’s a very quick learner, he works very hard and he’s passionate about it even though he doesn’t need money from boxing, he’s already wealthy. Jake’s a student of the game, a fast learner and he wants it – he’s got the grit.

“I’m quite sure he will break into the top ten in the world. At least eight or seven, but he’s setting his own destination and he’s got the right team around him, and even with me coming along I can teach him the craftyness they don’t teach anymore from the 80s and 90s.”