Jameela Jamil gives insight into Meghan and Harry’s ‘sweet dynamic’

Meghan Markle and Jameela Jamil discussed the challenges women face in the world of activism, diving into why female advocates are often deemed audacious in the latest episode of the Duchess’ podcast. Jameela opened up about her own journey into activism, recalling being shocked at the treatment of women on social media, particularly in relation to their appearance. After speaking out against the pressure on women to conform to a certain body image, Jameela was “bombarded with thousands of posts and responses from women mostly, but people of all genders, from around the world”.

She started an Instagram account with the handle @i_weigh to create a safe and inclusive space on social media, and explained: “I thought it would be a very short-lived phase, but it kind of went viral and stayed very viral for about three years. So we had no choice but to take it and run with it.” Since then, the actress has worked to “change global policy on Instagram, and Facebook around diet, culture and Photoshop,” fighting to stop social media platforms from “selling diet products to kids under the age of 18″ and find ways to “legislate to protect children from diet culture and from diet products because they’re incredibly dangerous”. Meghan commended her guest for her “incredible” work and accomplishments. Later, she asked Jameela what her “partner thinks of all this”. The activist responded: “He just likes that I am completely myself and I think he really enjoys the fact that I’m not repressed in any way, and therefore, I don’t have anywhere that I need to let off that steam. READ MORE: Meghan’s podcast guest in furious tirade over ‘demonisation’ of Duchess

Meghan and Harry have a ‘sweet relationship’, says actress Jameela

Jameela and her partner James Blake, a British singer and songwriter

Prince William is ‘holding huge grudge’ against Harry and Meghan Prince William and Prince Harry were united in grief as they mourned the loss of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, Christopher Anderson, author of the upcoming book The King: The Life of Charles III, has claimed the Prince of Wales “is still holding a grudge” against his younger brother and his wife. What is it about? Find out HERE. “I don’t hold in any toxicity. I get everything off my chest — to mixed results. He’s incredibly supportive of me and he’s been a big encourager of me to learn how to fight back and speak my mind and understand my worth — he’s just a great ally. “He’s a great source of strength and comfort and someone who can take my phone away because he’s 6’7 — I can’t reach it when he’s holding it up. If I need my phone to be taken away, he’s there, he understands me and he’s just an incredible human, an incredible friend and I don’t think I could have withstood all of this without him.” She went on to talk of how Meghan and her husband Prince Harry’s relationship mirrors that of her and her partner, singer and songwriter James Blake. Jameela said: “I know you have a very similar dynamic with Harry and actually, when the four of us met that one time, it was a really sweet dynamic of two very similar relationships. “It was very nice for me to see that you have that in your home because you need it. It’s just an unfathomable amount of sh*t you take Meghan — I can’t believe it.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been together for six years

Here, the actress referred to the treatment of the Duchess in the media, going on to express her outrage at the “demonisation” of the royal, saying it “re-highlighted” the bigotry and misogyny in our society. Meghan was thrust into the spotlight when her relationship with the British prince came to light back in 2016. Almost immediately, the former Hollywood actress faced scrutiny, so much so that Harry was forced to issue an unprecedented statement asking the media to back off. The statement, issued in November 2016, read: “Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments… “Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game’. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game — it is her life and his.” DON’T MISS:

Meghan and Harry got engaged in November 2017, just over a year after their first date

Meghan and Harry’s relationship came to light in late 2016

It concluded: “He has asked for this statement to be issued in the hopes that those in the press who have been driving this story can pause and reflect before any further damage is done. He knows that it is unusual to issue a statement like this, but hopes that fair-minded people will understand why he has felt it necessary to speak publicly.” However, the media and public interest in Meghan only grew as her and Harry’s relationship evolved. And by 2020, four years after their first meeting and two years after they got married, the couple decided to step down from their senior roles within the Royal Family, later citing the intense attention as a contributing factor to their decision. During his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in February 2021, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his and Meghan’s headline-making exit. He claimed that the Royal Family can be a “really difficult environment”, and that the constant media coverage was taking a toll. He said: “It was destroying my mental health. I was like: ‘This is toxic.’” Harry insisted that he never walked away from his family, rather “it was stepping back, rather than stepping down,” explaining that the British press’ obsession with his family was having a negative impact, so he “did what any husband and what any father would do”.

Meghan and Harry have two children: Archie and Lilibet