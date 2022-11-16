Categories
Celebrities

Jana Kramer Said Chris Evans Ghosted Her Over Her “Asparagus”-Smelling Pee


Jana recalled “never hearing from him again” after an unfortunate date at his home.

Jana Kramer Said Chris Evans Ghosted Her Over Her “Asparagus”-Smelling Pee

View Entire Post ›



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: