Jason Momoa Apple Series ‘Chief of War’ Casts Luciane Buchanan (EXCLUSIVE)

Jason Momoa’s upcoming historical epic limited series “Chief of War” at Apple has cast Luciane Buchanan, Variety has learned exclusively.

Buchanan will now star in the nine-episode series opposite Momoa and Temuera Morrison. It was first reported as being in the works at Apple back in April. Per the official logline, the series “follows the epic and unprecedented telling of the unification and colonization of Hawaii from an indigenous point of view.”

Buchanan will play Ka’ahumanu, described as “intelligent and progressive in thought. Ka’ahumanu is curious about the larger world beyond her home islands.”

Buchanan was born in New Zealand and is of Tongan descent. She is not entirely new to Apple audiences, as she previously appeared in the series “Mr. Corman” opposite Joseph Gordon-Levitt. She is known for her roles in shows like “The New Legends of Monkey,” “Filthy Rich,” “The Blue Rose,” and the Netflix series “Sweet Tooth.”

She is repped by Gail Cowan Management and Entertainment 360.

Momoa co-created “Chief of War” with Thomas Pa’a Sibbett. Both serve as executive producers along with Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Doug Jung, Molly Allen, Brian Mendoza, and Anders Engstrom. Jung is also the series’ showrunner. Justin Chon will direct the first two episodes and executive produce. Fifth Season and Chernin Entertainment produce.

The role keeps Momoa in business with Apple as he previously starred in the action-drama “See” at the streamer for three seasons. This will also mark the first time Momoa has written for television. He previously co-wrote, directed, and starred in the film “Road to Paloma,” which was released in 2014. He and Pa’a Sibbett also co-wrote the story for the upcoming feature “The Last Manhunt,” with Momoa appearing onscreen in a supporting role. Momoa starred in the feature “Braven” in 2018, which was co-written by Pa’a Sibbett.