Jason Momoa Finally Did Our Puppy Interview and It’s Beyond Adorable

Well, with the release of his new movie Slumberland, we got to sit down with him and ask him all of your burning questions while he played with puppies.
Jason shared what it was like working on the film and how his children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, played a role in the making of it.
He also revealed how he got into acting and the props he’s taken home from the sets he’s worked on.
And he reminisced on Game of Thrones and shared what he’d want to do if he had the chance to work with Emilia Clarke again.
And when he FaceTimed his mom to show her one of the pups? OMG, MY HEART.
