Jerry Seinfeld Shares Update On Pop-Tart Movie For Netflix

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has shared an update regarding his upcoming Pop-Tart movie for Netflix, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story. Inspired by his legendary bit involving the treat, which became a staple for his stand-up, Unfrosted will depict a fictionalized version of the invention of Pop-Tarts. Pop-Tarts were first introduced in 1964, and the snack has remained iconic in marketing and legacy since. No release date for Unfrosted has been announced.





In conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Seinfeld shared an update for Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story. The filmmaker gives an idea of when audiences might be able to see the movie and confirms where he is in the overall post-production process. Plus, he previews what the story for Unfrosted will be like. Read what he say about the upcoming movie below:

“Netflix is watching it today for the first time after I just finished editing and then we’ll see where it’s at next week. It should be out early next year, I think. “There is no story. But there are a couple of elements that are true that we use to begin the story, which is that Post came up with this idea and Kellogg’s heard about it and said, ‘We have to do the same thing.’ And then I kind of told the story as The Right Stuff with NASA versus the Soviet Union.”

What We Know About Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tart Movie

Netflix has described Unfrosted as a tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar and menacing milkmen — the race to change breakfast forever. The film will take place in 1963 Michigan and depict the rivalry between cereal companies Kellogg’s and Post. So far, it sounds like Seinfeld’s version of The Social Network, a not-so-similar story of betrayal. While the comedian has suggested the real story behind the making of Pop-Tarts is mundane and has nothing to tell, Seinfeld seems to be weaving some true-to-life elements into his script.

The cast for Unfrosted is filled with comedic talent. It’s set to feature Hugh Grant, Jim Gaffigan, James Marsden, Melissa McCarthy and Amy Schumer. In supporting roles, Jack McBrayer, Max Greenfield, Bobby Moynihan, Christian Slater, Adrian Martinez, Thomas Lennon and Sarah Cooper round out the cast. No more details on their roles have been revealed, but it seems likely that with such a strong ensemble as this one, Unfrosted will find creative ways to showcase each performer and develop their characters.

Seinfeld faces a slight challenge in turning the uneventful making of the Pop-Tart into a movie. However, a quick look at his stand-up and past performances does alleviate worry. Unfrosted stems from his famous stand-up bit, and the fact that he’s turned it into a feature length film only makes the project more intriguing. In fact, audiences might be able to get an idea about what lies ahead in Unfrosted by taking another look at Seinfeld’s routine. He’s said that he was able to take the Pop-Tart bit from his last Netflix comedy special and turn it into a giant, crazy comedy movie. Based on that, it sounds like Unfrosted will be a very unique movie.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter