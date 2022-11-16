Categories
Jimmy Fallon Asked Elon Musk For Help When #RIPJimmyFallon Started Trending On Twitter, And He Basically Offered Zero Assistance


Jimmy Fallon isn’t dead — despite what some Twitter posts have people believing!

The rumors apparently all started last night when someone jokingly tweeted that Jimmy had died, but included a photo of fellow late night host James Corden.

“Gone but not forgotten. Rest easy king 🕊🥀 Sept 19, 1974-Nov 15, 2022 #RIPJimmyFallon,” several tweets read.

Gone but not forgotten. Rest easy king 🕊🥀
Sept 19, 1974-Nov 15, 2022 #RIPJimmyFallon


@EclipseShade69 / CBS / Via Twitter: @EclipseShade69

It wasn’t long before #RIPJimmyFallon began trending anyway, sparking concern among some fans.

Thankfully, Jimmy was quick to step in and set the record straight…and ask Elon Musk for a little help clearing things up.

Despite not even tagging Elon, the Twitter CEO noticed the message — but wasn’t very much help.

“Fix what?” Elon simply replied, seemingly not understanding that Jimmy wanted the hashtag removed.


@elonmusk / Via Twitter: @elonmusk

Hours after his initial tweet, Elon followed up again, directing Jimmy to the Community Notes team.


@elonmusk / Via Twitter: @elonmusk

While the hashtag is still around, it now seems as though most people thankfully understand it’s a joke.

And thankfully, Jimmy is still with us, despite some Twitter misinformation!





