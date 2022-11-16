Join WALB and Northside Animal Hospital to help a pet have a good holiday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) – Keeping animals happy, healthy and fed this holiday season is exactly why WALB is partnering with Northside Animal Hospital to do.

WALB’s third annual Petsgiving is almost here, and we need your help stuffing the truck with items for pets in need.

Inflation impacts our everyday lives, as well as shelters and humane societies. Just like you’re in need as a person, these animals are also in need.

“It’s really important to participate in this event because animals are suffering from the current inflation, and they also need food to survive. So it’ll just be great to give back to your community and know that, even if you can’t help the humans around you, you can help the animals,” Victoria Hammons, a veterinary technician at Northside Animal Hospital, said.

Northside Animal Hospital enjoys participating in this event, according to veterinarian tech., Victoria Hammons. (Source: WALB)

Northside says they will take any items, other than cat trees with carpet. They say any dog and cat food, toys, bedding and even your old towels and blankets are greatly appreciated.

“Pet supplies are definitely increasing in prices, especially as we see the prices for human things go up. And it’s getting harder for other pet owners to be able to afford their pets and themselves,” Hammons said.

The Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County says they like to make their animals feel special on the holidays — just like everybody else.

“It makes such a difference when we get all kinds of donations. Especially for dogs like Mary Kate here and for some of the cats that we have here in the building. To be able to kind of spoil them for the holidays when they don’t have homes of their own. So to be able to give back to them and be able to give them something to look forward to and enjoy even if they don’t know what the holidays are. It still means something special,” Tori Grindle, dog manager for the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County, said.

Tori Grindle is hoping this event can help their animals enjoy the holidays also. (Source: WALB)

On Thursday, Nov. 17th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., volunteers will be outside of Northside Animal hospital here on North Valdosta Road. All items donated will benefit the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County.

