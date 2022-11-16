Karan Kundrra Talks About Balance In His and Tejasswi’s Relationship, Says ‘She Knows How To Handle Me’

Each time Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash talk about each other in public, they make you fall in love with them all over again. The two actors developed a romantic relationship in the Bigg Boss 15 house and since then they have become everyone’s favourite. In a recent interview, Karan talked about how Tejasswi handles him best whenever he is upset or angry. He also revealed that she discusses issues with him only when he is fine and ready to understand things.

“She understands me very well. She knows what to say at what time to make me feel complete and handle me. Sometimes something happens and the next morning I realise, ‘I was a little irrational and unfair but still she agreed and was sweet about it.’ Then, I message her to say ‘Listen, I was wrong.’ And, she would say, ‘Yeah, I know. Now that you are fine, let’s discuss it,’” Karan told Bollywood Bubble.

Karan further added that there’s a right balance in his and Tejasswi’s relationship and said, “It’s just a balance. It’s not about diamonds. It’s not about booking a seven-star hotel in Europe. Instead, it’s about little things. We fight, we have arguments, but that’s what a relationship is all about.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha earlier this year, Karan talked about TejRan being one of the most-loved jodi and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real.”

On the work front, Karan Kundrra was last seen as the host of the dancing reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He was recently seen in a music video titled Inni Si Gal which also stars actress-model Aditi Budhathoki. Reportedly, he will be next seen in a vampire series. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. Besides this, she recently made her Marathi movie debut with Mann Kasturi Re.

Read all the Latest Movies News here