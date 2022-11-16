Kate rejects freebies and crafts ‘very beautiful’ style

King Charles’ granddaughter India Hicks praised the Princess of Wales for “finding her balance” in her role, the report further claimed. Ms Hicks praised Kate for “developing a very strong sense of style” which “goes hand-in-hand with her work”.
India Hicks, 55, the daughter of Lady Pamela Hicks who was a bridesmaid at the King’s wedding to Princess Diana in 1981, told The Telegraph: “She has found the balance, her style doesn’t overtake or overpower her or her causes – and you don’t necessarily remember all the individual pieces, but instead have the impression of something very beautiful.”
Ms India also spoke about an incident where she had considered giving Kate one of her bags, but added: “She wants to not be given things, but maybe.
“She really is an extraordinary woman and has now developed a very strong sense of style which goes hand-in-hand with the work she is doing.”
Ms Hicks also mentioned attending the Queen’s funeral earlier this year.
Talking about the event, she told the publication: “It was extraordinary being there for [Elizabeth II’s] funeral.
“I was very relieved to find myself in England with my mother during that period.
“The Queen’s death was a chapter closing for all of us, but for my mother [who was a bridesmaid and lady-in-waiting to the Queen] it was grief on a more personal level.
“I often wondered how she was and she kept using the word ‘acceptance’.”
READ MORE: Sophie and Edward announced as royal guests of honour for TV show
Ms Hicks has four sons Wesley, 24, Felix, 24, Amory, 22, Conrad, 18, and a daughter Domino, 13, with her partner David Flint Wood.
The family lives in the Bahamas but was in the UK to celebrate her wedding anniversary when the Queen passed away aged 96.
The third child of Lady Pamela Hicks (whose parents were the Earl and Countess Mountbatten of Burma) and the late interior designer David Hicks, hasn’t seen the much-controversial Netflix series The Crown.
She told The Telegraph: “We don’t really get Netflix out here.”
DON’T MISS:
Donald Trump performs ‘better’ with ‘more challenges’ [INSIGHT]
Republicans secure 218 seats in the US House [BREAKING]
Musk’s special attention to Twitter leaves Tesla investors frustrated [REVEAL]
Source link