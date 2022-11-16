King Charles to host first state visit in Buckingham Palace banquet

On his return from Horse Guards, the King will host the president at a private lunch at the Palace, and then invite him to view an exhibition in the Picture Gallery of items from the Royal Collection relating to South Africa.

As part of tradition, Mr Ramaphosa will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey, and also visit the Palace of Westminster. There, he will give an address in the Royal Gallery to politicians, before the evening state banquet.

On Wednesday, the Earl of Wessex will escort the South African leader to the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew.

The King this week asked Parliament to add his youngest brother Edward – and sister the Princess Royal – as an extra Counsellor of State so he can deputise for the monarch if need be.

