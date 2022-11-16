King Charles wedding cake on auction 17 years after nuptials





A souvenir tin containing a slice of King Charles and the Queen Consort’s wedding cake is expected to fetch £600 at auction. Following their wedding at Windsor Guildhall on April 9, 2005, the royal couple had a blessing at St. George’s Chapel.

In the evening they held their reception in Windsor Castle’s state apartments. The royal couple’s impressive fruitcake was made by Dawn Blunden, owner of the Sophisticake cake shop in Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire. According to the bakery, the cake needed 1,080 eggs and 20 bottles of brandy to make. The blue and pink commemorative tins have the couple’s wedding day on the lid with their initials running around the outside.

Next week, the historic desert will go under the hammer at Keys auctioneers in Aylsham, Norfolk as part of the auctioneers three-day Fine Sale. Another item going up for sale will be a slice from the Prince and Princess of Wales’ eight-tier fruit cake from their 2011 wedding. Tim Blyth, director at Keys said with the accession of a new monarch it was an ideal time for such tasty royal memorabilia to go up for sale. He said: “With the accession of a new King, and with Prince William subsequently becoming the new Prince of Wales, interest in royal memorabilia is very high at the moment, and we expect there to be brisk bidding for these two slices of history.” READ MORE: RFK Jr ‘bewildered’ after Harry and Meghan win award

It took 130 hours to decorate the cake with with sugar roses, leeks, daffodils and thistles representing England, Scotland and Wales. Three weeks after the wedding Charles sent the bakery a thank you note. He said: “I can’t tell you how much my wife and I are enjoyed eating pieces of wedding cake for tea each afternoon. It really is delicious!” Last month a slice of fruit cake that was served at Prince Charles’ and Diana’s 1981 wedding was also under the hammer. It was originally given to Nigel Ricketts who worked as a French polisher in the Royal Household for the rest of his life and who died earlier this year.

